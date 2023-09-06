Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Griffon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -6.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

