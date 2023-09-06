Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Range Resources by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.