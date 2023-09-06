Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,684. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PATK. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Patrick Industries Company Profile



Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

