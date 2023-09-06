Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.60- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

Centene Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CNC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $93.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

