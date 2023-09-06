Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

