Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Trustmark worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

