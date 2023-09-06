General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.47-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Argus raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.89.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in General Mills by 8.1% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in General Mills by 22.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

