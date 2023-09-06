Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 2.7 %

BYD opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

