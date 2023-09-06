Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 25.82%.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 114,453 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

