Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

