NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.