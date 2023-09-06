Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,949,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Shares of LULU opened at $401.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

