South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of South Plains Financial worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

SPFI opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $450.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 23,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $618,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,835 shares of company stock worth $661,926. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPFI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPFI

About South Plains Financial

(Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.