Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 129.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. TheStreet lowered Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valvoline news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lori Ann Flees acquired 8,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $299,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,814.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

