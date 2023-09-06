NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NiSource were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

