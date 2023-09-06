Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $153,411,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $117,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

