Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 34,303 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after buying an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,361,000 after buying an additional 767,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after buying an additional 289,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 392,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

