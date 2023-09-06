Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Visteon worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

