Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.84% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

