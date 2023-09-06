WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Position Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,913 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WesBanco by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.92.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

