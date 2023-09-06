Critical Contrast: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $429.81 million 13.48 $152.44 million $1.76 34.20 CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.73 $3.16 million ($0.31) -55.32

This table compares Agree Realty and CTO Realty Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Agree Realty pays out 165.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out -490.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 33.71% 3.74% 2.48% CTO Realty Growth -2.55% -0.52% -0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agree Realty and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 1 6 1 3.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Agree Realty currently has a consensus target price of $75.06, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Summary

Agree Realty beats CTO Realty Growth on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

