Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,658 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Crane worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,474,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Crane Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.