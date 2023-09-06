Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Holdings Lowered by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,332,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,577,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

