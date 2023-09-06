Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Hanmi Financial worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAFC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 29.2% in the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $528.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

