Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$164.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.84 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.42–$0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.48.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,707,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,680,150 and sold 359,959 shares valued at $8,933,088. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

