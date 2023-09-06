Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

