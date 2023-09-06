Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.42)-$(0.39) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.51). The company issued revenue guidance of $642-648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.34 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.42–$0.39 EPS.

Asana Stock Up 0.1 %

ASAN stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.48.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at $879,486,499.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,707,500 shares of company stock worth $36,680,150 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Asana by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Asana by 274.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asana by 106,674.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 837,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

