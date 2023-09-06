Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Longbow Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

