TraDAO (TOD) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. TraDAO has a market capitalization of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TraDAO token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TraDAO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

