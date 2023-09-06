Moonbeam Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $131.01 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00026564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,083,232,154 coins and its circulating supply is 719,848,213 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

