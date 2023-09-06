Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.58. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 228,600 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
