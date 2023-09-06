Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.58. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 228,600 shares changing hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.