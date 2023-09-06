Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.44

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.44 and traded as high as C$20.62. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 794,207 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$471.36 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.5814361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

