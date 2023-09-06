ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.26

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.26 and traded as high as $31.09. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 1,125,100 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Down 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.