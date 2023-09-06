Head-To-Head Review: Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) versus Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progyny and Mangoceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $786.91 million 4.50 $30.36 million $0.49 75.71 Mangoceuticals $10,000.00 1,872.64 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 5.15% 12.19% 8.27% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Progyny and Mangoceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Progyny’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Summary

Progyny beats Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

