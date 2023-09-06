Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.56. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

