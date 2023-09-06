Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 16,233 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.11% of Everi worth $16,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Everi by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 1,403.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 158,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Everi by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Stock Down 1.7 %

EVRI opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.65 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

