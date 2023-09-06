Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.96

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.96 and traded as high as $28.98. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 405,400 shares trading hands.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Lululemon Stock Just Entered Beast Mode
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Should Best Buy Be in Your Cart for the Holiday Season?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 5 Mall-Based Retailers: 4 Ready to Rip Higher and 1 that isn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.