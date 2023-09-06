Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.96

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.96 and traded as high as $28.98. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 405,400 shares trading hands.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.