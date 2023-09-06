MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from MIGO Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
LON MIGO opened at GBX 324.40 ($4.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 52.57. The company has a market capitalization of £78.18 million, a PE ratio of -558.62 and a beta of 0.50. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 312 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.93 ($4.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.77.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile
