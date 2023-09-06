Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.96. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 8,700 shares changing hands.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

