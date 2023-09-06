Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.90. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 10,500 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTIM. TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

