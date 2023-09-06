Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.70. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 27,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.82.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
