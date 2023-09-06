Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.15

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.15 and traded as high as $23.87. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 123,900 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $820.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

