Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Stephens reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

