Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

AUBN opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

