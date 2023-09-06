Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$29.21 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$18.85 and a 52-week high of C$31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MFI shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine Newell Lemon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.88, for a total value of C$104,563.55. 40.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

