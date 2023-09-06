Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.36

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $11.26. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 31,600 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,086,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 116,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.