Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Photronics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

