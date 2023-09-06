Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.00 million-$232.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51-0.59 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

PLAB opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 269.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 19.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

