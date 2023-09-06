Comparing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) & East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor 2.50% -83.70% 14.94% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 77.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 2 3 0 2.60 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GCM Grosvenor and East Resources Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 32.73%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and East Resources Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $446.53 million 3.23 $19.82 million ($0.26) -29.85 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats East Resources Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

