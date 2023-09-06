Reviewing East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and East Resources Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $446.53 million 3.23 $19.82 million ($0.26) -29.85 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 2 3 0 2.60 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 32.73%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor 2.50% -83.70% 14.94% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats East Resources Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

